Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Indiana County identified

By WPXI.com News Staff,

8 days ago
The man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sunday in Indiana County has been identified .

John Vincent Dye, 51, of Center Township, died of gunshot wounds, according to Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman.

The shooting took place after a lengthy police pursuit that started in the area of Yankeetown Avenue and Lockard Avenue Extension in Center Township. The driver allegedly fled from a state trooper just before midnight.

Dye was shot near Route 119 near Tide Road in Center Township, according to state police.

The incident is under investigation by state police, the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office and the Indiana County Coroner’s Office.

