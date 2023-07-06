‘Reservation Dogs’ Final Season Trailer Tackles Rumors, Revenge and Healing (TV News Roundup)

Every Single Knife Featured in 'The Bear' Season 2, And Where to Buy Them



FX has released the first official trailer for the third and final season of its comedy “Reservation Dogs,” which will premiere on August 2.



The series follows the stories of Elora Danan (Devery Jacobs), Bear Smallhill (D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai), Willie Jack (Paulina Alexis) and Cheese (Lane Factor), four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma. Following the death of their dear friend Daniel, the Reservation Dogs “took to stealing, scheming and saving in order to fulfill his dream of getting to California.” The group embarks on a wild journey of self-discovery, rumors, revenge and healing.



The critically acclaimed series has accumulated honors as an AFI Television Program of the Year while winning two Independent Spirit Awards, a Gotham Award and Peabody Award.



“Reservation Dogs” is a first-of-its-kind series, with every writer, director and series regular on the show being Indigenous. Sterlin Harjo co-created the series with Taika Waititi. Harjo, Waititi and Garrett Basch serve as executive producers of the series.



Watch the official trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS



Bob Van Dillen has been announced as the new on-air meteorologist for Fox Weather and Fox News Media’s streaming television (“FAST”); his position will begin on July 10.



Prior to joining Fox Weather, Van Dillen served for more than 20 years as the meteorologist for HLN’s “Morning Express with Robin Meade,” and covered in real-time several hurricanes, including Matthew, Michael, Harvey and Sandy. Before HLN and Fox, he was a meteorologist for NBC affiliate WCNC 6 News in Charlotte, N.C., and a meteorologist for CBS affiliate WTVH-TV in Syracuse, N.Y.

“I’ve been watching Fox Weather since its launch in 2021, and I’m excited to join the talented group of meteorologists that work on air and behind the scenes,” said Van Dillen. “I’m honored for the opportunity to work for a news organization I’ve watched for decades. To be a part of the Fox family in New York is a dream come true. I can’t wait to say, ‘I’ve got your forecast, right here!’”



President Sharri Berg added, “We are thrilled to welcome Bob and his experience in the field, combined with his years as a co-host on a national show. His relatability and conversation-focused style is a perfect fit for Fox Weather and the Fox Weather team.”

FIRST LOOKS



Prime Video released the first official trailer for its upcoming original series, “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart,” which will premiere on Aug. 4. The series will drop with the first three episodes and will be followed by a weekly rollout of the remaining four episodes until the series finale on Sept. 1.



Sigourney Weaver stars as June Hart, alongside Asher Keddie as Sally Morgan, Leah Purcell as Twig North, Frankie Adams as Candy Blue, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alice Hart, as well as Alexander England, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne and Xavier Samuel.



The new series is based on Holly Ringland’s 2018 debut novel of the same name, which chronicles the story of Alice Hart, her family and their dynamics in the Australian outback. “When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice’s journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves,” per the official press release.



The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories and Fifth Season, with Weaver serving as an executive producer alongside Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, showrunner Sarah Lambert and director Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs the entire season.



Watch below for “The Lost Flowers of Alice” first official trailer.

