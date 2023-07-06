Open in App
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Richard Childress to be grand marshal for Quaker State 400, other race tidbits

By AJC Sports - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XNXAG_0nI7fA3j00

Atlanta Motor Speedway announced its lineup of dignitaries and entertainment for the NASCAR Quaker State 400 on Sunday. NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Childress will be the grand marshal. He will give the command to start engines from the cockpit of the No. 29 car that Kevin Harvick drove to his first Cup Series victory in 2001, which came at AMS.

In addition:

-Tenor Timothy Miller will sing “God Bless America” as part of pre-race ceremonies.

-The trio Chapel Hart will sing the national anthem.

-There will be a flyover of two F-15Cs from the 159th Fighter Squadron from the Florida Air National Guard.

-Recording artist Andy Grammar will headline a pre-race concert Sunday evening.

-Comedian John Crist will introduce the top 10 starters.

