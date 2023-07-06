Parise Wins Second Straight Nystrom Award

Every year since 1991, the New York Islanders have rewarded a player with the Bobby Nystrom Award, which is given to the player who best exemplifies leadership, hustle, and dedication.

Soon-to-be 39-year-old veteran and pending unrestricted free agent Zach Parise , who won the award in 2021-22, has won the award yet again.

Last season's winner was Parise, as the veteran continued to show that age was just a number as he played in all 82 games for New York, finishing the season with 15 goals and 20 assists.

Parise had an excellent year two on Long Island, potting 21 goals with 13 assists while playing all 82 games for the second consecutive season.

His 21 goals were the most he's scored since 2019-20, his second-to-last season with the Minnesota Wild. His versatility was a lethal weapon for head coach Lane Lambert this season, especially as the injuries to key players started to pile up.

"One of my favorite teammates I have ever played with," Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech said. "Just such a great guy. So impressive, his longevity, the way that he is still able to perform. He had a great year.

"I think he can play as long as he wants. I think we are all crossing our fingers that he'll come back."

"Zach is just the standard really, off the ice, especially just the way he treats his body," Mathew Barzal said. "He works out more than probably anybody, focuses on the game at all times, and he's just a pro.

“So I think every guy in that room, no matter if you're a young guy or if you're in your 30s, everyone's taking a little piece from Zach's work ethic."

Past winners from this generation of Islanders include six-time winner Matt Martin (2011-16, 2019-20), back-to-back winner Casey Cizikas (2017-2019), Jean-Gabriel Pageau (2020-21), and, as mentioned Parise, who took home the honors in 2021-22.