Little Girl's Reaction to Making a Huge Mess in the Car Is So Typical

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Once you have kids , there are certain things you have to sacrifice. Sleeping late, for example. Long, leisurely showers. And perhaps most of all...a clean car interior. Once snacks enter the picture, it's all over.

In this super funny video from @naturally.naylah , a mom is "very angry" with her little girl for making a huge mess in the backseat of the car. Is the little girl sorry for what she's done? Not exactly.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Aha! She's too "busy" to say she's sorry. Busy planning the next mess she's going to make? Busy pretending she didn't make a mess in the first place? I love how the mom says she's angry and the girl comes right back and says she's angry at her. She's a master at deflecting blame. I just wonder what actually made the mess. My first guess is some kind of cookie or crackers.

What should you do if your child refuses to apologize to you? Don't make a big deal out of it, says Happiest Baby :

"After your child misbehaves, ask for an apology, but don’t insist on one. Making a huge issue about saying 'sorry' only invites a power struggle. (Mom: 'Say you’re sorry!' Child: 'No, you can’t make me!' Mom: 'I’m warning you!') You want to avoid battles you can’t win…and forcing your tot to apologize is impossible if he really digs in his heels. If your child shows no regret, then it may be time for a little kind ignoring. Say, 'You’re still mad! You say, No way, I don’t want to say I’m sorry! Okay, sweetheart, I’ll check on you in a minute and see how you’re feeling.'"

Eventually, your kid will learn how to apologize. But they'll probably still make messes in the car.

For more WeHaveKids updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !