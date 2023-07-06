Flynn: No charges to be filed as a result of fatal Buffalo fire

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says no charges will be filed from his office as a result of the fatal fire this past March at 743 Main Street LLC that claimed the life of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has officially ruled the fire as accidental

"The ATF came to the conclusion, and stated that the cause of the fire was the application of the open flame of the blowtorch that caused combustibles inside the doorway there to catch on fire on the other side of the door," detailed Flynn during a press briefing on Thursday. "Those combustibles, mainly bags of clothes that were inside the building there on the other side of the plywood. The origin of the fire was inside DC Theatricks just inside of that Northern doorway, where the masonry guys were doing the brickwork on. We know the origin, we know the cause, and we know that it's been ruled accidental."

Flynn says DC Theatricks was in the process of trying to find a new venue to call home and was the only tenant in the building at the time of the fire. They were renting the building on a monthly basis, and were only occupying the first floor and basement of the facility.

Former New York Congressman Chris Jacobs bought the building back in December, and had informed his tenants they were going to need to find a new home while renovations were being completed.

JP Contracting was a contractor hired directly by Jacobs to do some masonry on the outside of the building. Flynn says a couple of weeks before the fire, the contractor removed a metal door and replaced it with a piece of half-inch plywood that didn’t entirely fit the frame.

On the morning of the fire on March 1, the owner of DC Theatricks was getting ready for an order and left the building at around 4:46 a.m. EST and locked the door. There was no one inside the building when workers with JP Contracting arrived on site a few hours later.

At around 7:36 a.m. EST, the contractors started using a propane blowtorch and leaf blower to melt the snow and ice around the worksite, including the doorframe with the plywood. The workers also used a metal shovel, holding it up against the flames so that it wouldn't hit the plywood or enter the building.

However, it wasn't enough to keep an ember or spark from entering through the doorway and eventually causing the combustibles inside the building from catching fire.

The blowtorch was used on-and-off for about 45 minutes to melt the ice and snow around the door and on the ground before the workers commenced their masonry work at around 8:20 a.m. EST.

At around 9:53 a.m. EST, one of the workers still remaining on site noticed smoke coming from the building and made the 9-1-1 call two minutes later. Before the first engine truck from the Buffalo Fire Department arrived at around 9:58 a.m. EST, the worker had made a frantic attempt to try and put the fire out by throwing water into the building.

Flynn says the ATF's investigation into the fire was completed in mid-May, and his office received the final report a few weeks later in early June. For the past month, Flynn and his office have been following up their investigation after receiving that final report.

Flynn adds the ATF has also ruled out any other areas of the building, and were able to focus in on the one area of the doorway with the plywood covering the entryway.

It was after the first explosion and an evacuation order that firefighters determined firefighter Jason Arno, who had issued a mayday call, was missing. Flynn said firefighters went back in and found him trapped by a metal clothing rack but could not free him before a second explosion forced them back out of the building.

“A clothing rack must have fallen on top of him,” Flynn said, “and his foot and leg got tied in to the metal rod on a clothing rack and he was stuck and they couldn’t get him out.”

His body was recovered about 3 1/2 hours after the fire was reported. He died of smoke inhalation and burns, Flynn said.

Arno, 37, had been married over the summer and had a 3-year-old daughter. He had been with the fire department for three years.