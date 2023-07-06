Open in App
Chief Jeff Walters announces retirement from Philippi Police Department, transitions to new role at Barbour County Sheriff’s Office

By Austin Simms,

8 days ago
PHILIPPI, WV (LOOTPRESS) – After dedicating 28 years of his life to serving the community in law enforcement, Chief Jeff Walters of the Philippi Police Department will soon be retiring.

The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department extended its heartfelt congratulations to Chief Walters on his impending retirement and joined in the celebration of his remarkable career.

While Chief Walters may be bidding farewell to his current position, his departure does not mark the end of his law enforcement journey. The Barbour County Sheriff’s Department has announced that Chief Walters will be joining their ranks as the new Prevention Resource Officer (PRO) at Philip Barbour High School.

Anticipating a seamless collaboration, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department looks forward to working closely with the new administration at the Barbour County Board of Education. They expressed confidence in fostering a strong and productive working relationship akin to the one they enjoyed with former Superintendent Jeff Woofter.

As part of this transition, Chief Walters will be attending PRO Training in Wheeling at the end of this month.

