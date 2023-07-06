5 most important players for Oklahoma Sooners Basketball in 2023-2024

Oklahoma’s men’s basketball team needs a big-time bounce-back season. After consecutive seasons of missing the NCAA Tournament, Oklahoma heads into 2023-2024 facing the possibility of three consecutive missed tournaments. That hasn’t happened since the gap in tournament appearances from 2009-2013.

Head coach Porter Moser will face his most difficult challenge yet. Not only is the pressure on for him to lead Oklahoma to the NCAA Tournament, he’ll have to do it with the Big 12, adding schools like BYU and new perennial hoops powerhouse Houston to the nation’s best basketball conference.

It won’t be easy, and the effects of the last two years of failure reverberated thru the program. The Sooners saw six players from last year’s roster hit the transfer portal and seek other college basketball opportunities elsewhere. They also lost two veteran presences, Grant Sherfield and Tanner Groves, who play for the Phoenix Suns and OKC Thunder in the NBA Summer League.

To be able to compete, Porter Moser and his staff turned to the transfer portal to replenish what they lost. Oklahoma welcomed transfers from across the country. They brought in talent from the ACC, MAAC, PAC 12, and the Western Athletic Conference.

Oklahoma will look like a brand new team next season, and based on last year’s results, it’s hard to see how that could be a bad thing. However, how will Porter Moser make it work when looking past the surface level? Who will Oklahoma depend on with Grant Sherfield, Tanner Groves, Jalen Hill, and others not on the court?

After looking at the roster and factoring in returnees, we believe these five players are the most important for the Sooners to fight back into the NCAA tournament.

5

Milos Uzan, PG

Jan 7, 2023; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Milos Uzan (12) drives to the basket against Texas Tech Red Raiders guard De’Vion Aaron (23) in the second half at United Supermarkets Arena. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma’s lone All-Big 12 freshman pick, Milos Uzan, will be a significant piece of Oklahoma’s plans to right the ship this season. Uzan stands at 6-foot-4 and can play on and off the ball. He shot over 40 percent from range as a freshman while starting 24 of 32 games.

His ability to run the point could open the door for another player on this list, and one of Oklahoma’s many transfers in Javian McCollum, to play off the ball should they share the court.

Uzan also offers excellent size at the position and can use his length and frame as a nightmare on defense. Size and athleticism are a combo Oklahoma desperately needs along the wings to compete with the other teams in the Big 12.

4

John Hughley, PF/C

Jan 8, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers forward John Hugley (23) reacts on the court against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at the Petersen Events Center. The Panthers won 69-67. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Replacing the Groves brothers will be challenging, but it’s an important task for Oklahoma to ascend the Big 12 ranks. Enter John Hughley, a 6-foot-9 transfer from Pittsburgh.

Hughley is a former four-star prospect from the 2020 class. He was a top 120 player out of high school. In his best season in 2021-22 , he showcased why, averaging 14.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game and earned All-ACC honors.

He gives Oklahoma size on the interior and someone who relentlessly attacks the boards. Oklahoma ranked last in both offensive and defensive rebounds in the conference. Playing good defense isn’t good enough if you can’t clean the glass and secure possessions for your offense. Oklahoma struggled severely there, and Hughley is an effective solution to attempt to fix that problem. He also provides an inside offensive game the Sooners can work through as well.

3

Jalon Moore, F

Jan 28, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Jalon Moore (14) shoots a free throw against the Duke Blue Devils in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Our next player on this list might shock some, but there’s a reason for his inclusion. Every successful basketball team has a Swiss Army Knife type of player who may not be great at anything but plays hard, provides impactful play in various areas, and is easy to slot in the lineup game to game because they don’t require perfect situations for them to be effective. Oklahoma’s 2023 Swiss Army Knife candidate seems like Jalon Moore.

Moore, a transfer from Georgia Tech, plays hard, rebounds the ball, can guard multiple positions, and has a noticeable athleticism and length when he steps on the court. For Georgia Tech, Moore was third in rebounds per game at 4.7 and second in blocked shots with 28. He started 15 games as a sophomore and scored double-digit points in 13 of games.

Moore fills a lot of the holes the Sooners needed to fill except for shooting. But that’s okay because, like a Swiss Army Knife, Moore’s value to this team will be all the different things he has to offer that can impact winning nightly, like defense, rebounding, and energy.

2

Kaden Cooper, G

Oklahoma Sooners head coach Porter Moser shouts during a men’s college basketball game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Baylor Bears at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023. Baylor won 62-60. Ou Vs. Baylor Men S Basketball

Kaden Cooper needs to impact winning for Oklahoma to realize its potential this season. The most talented recruit to touch Oklahoma’s campus since Trae Young, Oklahoma needs to see why Cooper was ranked as a top 50 prospect on the ESPN 100.

His athleticism is off the charts; he plays elite defense and gives Oklahoma a high-ceiling prospect that can turn a program around.

Oklahoma probably won’t ask to score 18 points a game for this Oklahoma team, and that’s okay. The roster’s makeup shows Oklahoma can find its top four scorers elsewhere. However, Cooper can guard 1-4, initiate offense, and doesn’t need to dominate the ball offensively to be a threat.

He can be a significant boost to Oklahoma’s success. If they are to get out of the Big 12 cellar, it’ll likely be because he bursts onto the scene and has an All-Big 12 freshman-caliber season, much like Milos Uzan last year.

1

Javian McCollum, G

Nov 24, 2022; Orlando, FL, USA; Siena Saints guard Javian McCollum (2) drives towards the basket against the Florida State Seminoles during the second half at ESPN Wide World of Sports. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

At number one, we have Javian McCollum. McCollum transferred to Oklahoma from Siena, where he was one of the top dogs. He will now have a much bigger stage to showcase his skills in the best basketball conference in the country.

McCollum is firmly on the radar of the NBA, and his time at Oklahoma could do wonders for his pro prospects.

McCollum can play on and off the ball and score comfortably. McCollum averaged 15.9 points per game last season to go along with just under four assists per game.

His job will be to replace Grant Sherfield as the primary scoring and playmaking threat on the Sooners roster. He’ll have much more talent around him than he had at Siena, which should allow him to trust his teammates more.

Improving on his 35% three-point shooting will be something he works on this offseason. If he can do that, he’ll only add one more dangerous weapon to his arsenal.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.