Family releases statement after Wynter Cole-Smith's body found in Detroit

By Sara Powers,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FMUhm_0nI7Un6d00

Police: Body of missing 2-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith found in Detroit 02:21

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Wynter Cole-Smith has released a statement after the 2-year-old's body was found in a Detroit alley Wednesday.

Here is the statement:

"We are heartbroken over the loss of our beautiful daughter, granddaughter, cousins, niece and big sister, Wynter Cole Smith. Wynter's brief but bright life was taken from her unnecessarily; and we will grieve her death forever.

We wish to thank the FBI, all law enforcement, all the volunteers, and the Dock Ellis Foundation for their assistance, compassion and professionalism.

In remembering Wynter, we believe that is necessary to help make sure that this kind of tragedy never again touches any other family. Anywhere. We ask the State Legislature and Governor Whitmer to consider legislation that further ensures that multiple violent offenders remain in jail or prison as they are tragically a threat to all of us.

The family is planning a vigil in Wynter's memory for tomorrow evening - Friday, July 7 - at 6 p.m. and we welcome the public to pray with us."

Wynter's body was found at 6:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, in an alley at near the Coleman A. Young airport.

According to the statement, the family is planning to hold a vigil at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 7, at Knodell and Erwin streets near First Church of the Redeemed at 9360 Van Dyke in Detroit. In addition, community members in Detroit are holding a vigil at  7 p.m. Thursday at Erwin Avenue and Olympia Street, near where Wynter's body was found.

Wynter was kidnapped on Sunday by her mother's ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice. Trice arrived at Wynter's residence in the 3000 block of Beau Jarden Drive, stabbed Wynter's mother and then left the house in her mother's white 2013 Chevy Impala with Wynter.

Trice was arrested Monday morning in St. Clair Shores, but Wynter was not in the car.

Authorities continued to search for Wynter and released maps of the route he took from Lansing to Detroit.

On Wednesday Trice was arraigned on the following charges:

  • assault with intent to murder
  • two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct
  • first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment
  • aggravated domestic violence-second offense
  • unlawful driving away of an automobile
  • felonious assault.

These charges are in connection to the attack of Wynter's mother.

On Wednesday, authorities found Wynter's body in an alley in Detroit near Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue.

Trice could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

Comments / 0
