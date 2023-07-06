Open in App
Grammy-winning Old Crow Medicine Show to play at Deer Valley Concert Series

By TownLift // Aimee L. Cook,

8 days ago
DEER VALLEY, Utah —Hey music lovers- get ready to tap your feet and sing along because the Old Crow Medicine Show is heading to town for the Deer Valley Summer Concert Series on 7/13.

This Grammy-winning band has entertained audiences for years with their unique blend of old-timey Americana roots music.

If you’re already a fan of their music, you’ll be thrilled that they recently announced the release of their eighth album on August 25, titled “Jubilee.”

“Jubilee” is a display of their musicality and storytelling prowess. Most of the album is a testament to the band’s live-show energy. With American roots music at its core, “Jubilee” is an expansive collection that effortlessly spans jug-band tunes, Irish folk songs, and gospel tunes.

The band has shared a new single called “Miles Away” featuring the band’s co-founder Willie Watson, his first recording with the band in over ten years.

Courtesy of Old Crown Medicine Show

“This is one of those rearview songs where objects in the mirror are closer than they appear. Twenty-five years of making music on the road means you’re always coming back to the same places as a different person; there’s a reminder of your past self and the choices you made back when. Molly Tuttle and I wrote this one together, and when it was through, I asked my Old Crow co-founder Willie Watson to make his first appearance on an Old Crow record in years. After all, this is a song about amends, bygones being bygones, and renewal,” Ketch Secor, band member, explained in a press release.


