Open in App
Reuters

UN chief again asks for multinational force for Haiti

By Reuters,

8 days ago

UNITED NATIONS, July 6 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Thursday to the Security Council and key potential contribution countries to "act now" to create the conditions for the deployment of multinational force to Haiti.

"We are not calling for a military or political mission of the United Nations. We are calling for a robust security force deployed by Member States to work hand-in-hand with the Haitian National Police to defeat and dismantle the gangs and restore security across the country," he told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; editing by Kanishka Singh

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA19 hours ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA18 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy