UN chief again asks for multinational force for Haiti

UNITED NATIONS, July 6 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Thursday to the Security Council and key potential contribution countries to "act now" to create the conditions for the deployment of multinational force to Haiti.

"We are not calling for a military or political mission of the United Nations. We are calling for a robust security force deployed by Member States to work hand-in-hand with the Haitian National Police to defeat and dismantle the gangs and restore security across the country," he told reporters.

