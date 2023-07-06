State Police Arrest Two People for Drug and Gun Offenses During Traffic Stop

The Delaware State Police arrested two people early this morning after it was discovered that they were in possession of drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

On July 6, 2023, at approximately 1:19 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a dark gray 2023 Chevrolet Malibu traveling at a high rate of speed on A Street in the area of South Market Street in Wilmington. The trooper saw the Malibu make several additional traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop with the assistance of a Newport Police Department officer. The officers made contact with the 29-year-old operator, Olu Douglas of Wilmington, Delaware, and the 28-year-old front passenger, Quadir Anderson of Newark, Delaware. A firearm was observed partially concealed under the driver’s seat and Douglas and Anderson were taken into custody without incident. The loaded firearm was recovered from under the driver’s seat, and approximately 37.72 grams of marijuana were recovered from a bag belonging to Anderson.

Douglas and Anderson were taken to Troop 2 and charged with the following offenses:

Olu Douglas:

Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)

Driving Vehicle without Consent of Owner

Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed

Failure to Use Turn Signal

Failure to Remain within Lane

Failure to Have License in Possession

Failure to Wear Seatbelt (Civil Violation)

Douglas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released after posting a $2,500 cash bond.

Quadir Anderson:

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana Greater Than Personal Quantity Use

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Anderson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2,500 secured bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Corporal Amina Ali

Released: 070623 1225

-End-

