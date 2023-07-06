Open in App
Milford LIVE News

State Police Arrest Two People for Drug and Gun Offenses During Traffic Stop

By aminaali,

8 days ago

The Delaware State Police arrested two people early this morning after it was discovered that they were in possession of drugs and a gun during a traffic stop.

On July 6, 2023, at approximately 1:19 a.m., a trooper on patrol saw a dark gray 2023 Chevrolet Malibu traveling at a high rate of speed on A Street in the area of South Market Street in Wilmington. The trooper saw the Malibu make several additional traffic violations and conducted a traffic stop with the assistance of a Newport Police Department officer. The officers made contact with the 29-year-old operator, Olu Douglas of Wilmington, Delaware, and the 28-year-old front passenger, Quadir Anderson of Newark, Delaware. A firearm was observed partially concealed under the driver’s seat and Douglas and Anderson were taken into custody without incident. The loaded firearm was recovered from under the driver’s seat, and approximately 37.72 grams of marijuana were recovered from a bag belonging to Anderson.

Douglas and Anderson were taken to Troop 2 and charged with the following offenses:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g2z6p_0nI7SsLS00

Olu Douglas:

  • Carrying a Concealed Firearm (Felony)
  • Driving Vehicle without Consent of Owner
  • Driving Vehicle at Unreasonable or Imprudent Speed
  • Failure to Use Turn Signal
  • Failure to Remain within Lane
  • Failure to Have License in Possession
  • Failure to Wear Seatbelt (Civil Violation)

Douglas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and released after posting a $2,500 cash bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bAQok_0nI7SsLS00

Quadir Anderson:

  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
  • Possession of Marijuana Greater Than Personal Quantity Use
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Anderson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 11 and committed to Howard R. Young Correctional Institution on $2,500 secured bond.

Presented by Public Information Officer, Corporal Amina Ali

Released: 070623  1225

-End-

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BZggF_0nI7SsLS00

The post State Police Arrest Two People for Drug and Gun Offenses During Traffic Stop appeared first on Delaware State Police – State of Delaware .

