Michigan Football Predicted To Land 2025 In-State WR

By now we all know what the 2024 class is shaping up to be for the Wolverines. Michigan is standing at 25 strong in the '24 class and in all reality, the maize and blue could gain five or six more commitments before it's all said and done.

Looking ahead to 2025 recruiting, the Wolverines have been mentioned by a few big-time players as being a finalist and Michigan was predicted to land running Justin Baker on Rivals.

It appears the Wolverines are trending for another talented '25 recuit. 247Sports' analyst Allen Trieu has put in a Crystal Ball prediction for Michigan to land three-star wide receiver, Elijah Dotson.

Dotson hails from Detroit (Michigan) University of Detroit Jesuit Highschool. According to the Composite ranking, Dotson is the 351st-ranked recruit in the class of '25 and the No. 8 prospect in the state of Michigan.

The 6-foot-2 wide receiver has some nice offers heading into his junior season. Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, and Wisconsin have all offered him -- Steve Clinkscale the primary recruiter the Wolverines have been using to land Dotson.

Looking over at On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Wolverines have a commanding lead to get the in-state product. Michigan has a 97.8% chance to land Dotson.

Check out his highlights below.