Open in App
Reuters

Iran's Revolutionary Guards seize commercial ship in Gulf - U.S. Navy

By Reuters,

8 days ago

LONDON, July 6 (Reuters) - Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized a commercial ship in international waters in the Gulf on Thursday and the vessel was possibly involved in smuggling activity, a U.S. Navy spokesperson said.

"U.S. naval forces deployed maritime assets to closely monitor the situation," U.S. 5th Fleet spokesperson Commander Tim Hawkins said.

"Ultimately, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command assessed the circumstances of this event did not warrant further response."

The U.S. Navy said on Wednesday that it had intervened to prevent Iran from seizing two commercial tankers in the Gulf of Oman, in the latest in a series of attacks on ships in the area since 2019.

"U.S. forces remain vigilant and ready to protect navigational rights of lawful maritime traffic in the Middle East’s critical waters," Hawkins said.

Reporting by Jonathan Saul; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The most expensive fruit in California costs $60
San Francisco, CA18 hours ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY5 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy