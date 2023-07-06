Carmen Electra & Jenny McCarthy's Sizzling SKIMS Campaign Is Heating Up the Internet With These Daring Photos



Kim Kardashian has done it again with another iconic SKIMS campaign that celebrates women who have been a huge part of the pop-culture scene . Carmen Electra and Jenny McCarthy are flaunting their fit physiques in the stunning launch of the brand’s summer swim designs.

Electra slid right back into her Baywatch persona and McCarthy knew all of best angles from her Playboy days — and that’s exactly why Kim selected them as the stars for this photoshoot. “Their timeless appeal [is] reminding the world that confidence and sexiness cannot be confined,” the press release reads. And the ’90s legends did not disappoint!



Wearing the SKIMS signature Triangle Top ($38) and Dipped Tie Bikini in black ($36), Electra, 51, and McCarthy, 50, cooled off on a hot summer day at their car wash. From McCarthy’s toned abs to Electra’s gorgeous curves , this line is sure to be a sellout this summer — and both of them are thrilled to be included in Kim’s latest campaign. McCarthy revealed how nostalgic it felt to be on set with Electra.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of SKIMS’ latest campaign,” she said. “The energy on set was incredible, especially shooting alongside Carmen, who looks amazing! It felt like we were back in the 90s, and years later we’re still having fun!” As for Electra, she called the project “such a dream” and she had high praise for her co-star. “Not only does she still look incredible, but she also brought the best energy to set and was my biggest cheerleader,” Electra added. “I’m so happy we’re able to share in this iconic moment together!” Even though Kim has been criticized over the years for creating unattainable beauty standards for women , we have to applaud the SKIMS platform for making women in every season of life feel welcome to her brand.

