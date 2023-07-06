Josh Allen Dating ‘Marvel’ Star? Bills QB’s Smart ‘Comment’

So here’s how this works: Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was spotted hanging out with singer and actress Hailee Steinfeld in New York back in May. That’s real.

She’s an Oscar-nominated performer and what they used to call a “starlet.” (That may be outdated or inappropriate; we plan to study that in great depth.)

He’s an MVP candidate and the closest thing Western New York has to “Hollywood.” He’s the “Brad Pitt of Buffalo,” one might say.

So when Allen, 27, meets Steinfeld, 26, and they are seen canoodling (again, an old Hollywood term, and yes, we plan to study its appropriateness, too)? It’s a story,

It’s a private thing, especially because it signifies a breakup with long-time Allen sweetheart Brittany Williams, who has also been a high-profile figure in town. It’s private … with real people and real emotions.

But it’s also public. It’s part of the job - Josh’s and Hailee’s - to be photographed and talked about.

Steinfeld is known for her role as Kate Bishop on "Hawkeye,'' part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. She has also starred in the films "Bumblebee'' and "Pitch Perfect'' and is the voice of Gwen Stacy on "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.''

Steinfeld was in "True Grit'' at age 13 and earned her an Oscar nomination at the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress. She is also a recording artist.

So here’s how this works: People that magazine is going to quote a source (likely Hailee’s publicist) saying that Allen and Seinfeld are "getting to know each other" this summer.

"He's going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they're not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes," a source told People . "It's new, but they are having fun."

And then Josh will be asked about it, as he was on an appearance on Bussin' With The Boys … and he’s going to have to figure out a way to deal with that.

And so he did, Allen having responded , "No comment." And that’s how this works.

