USWNT star Smith: I want to prove I’m the best in the world

Sophia Smith is hoping to use the upcoming World Cup as a platform to being considered the best player in the world.

Smith has begun to build a strong case over the past year. The Portland Thorns star was named the youngest NWSL MVP ever in 2022, and then scored the winner in the NWSL championship game.

A couple months later, Smith was named the 2022 U.S. Soccer Female Player of the Year — becoming the youngest player to win the award since a 22-year-old Mia Hamm in 1994.

Heading into her first World Cup, Smith is expected to be a vital member of a USWNT side looking to make history by becoming the first country to ever win the competition three times in a row.

In a conversation with USA Today’s “Sports Seriously,” the 22-year-old attacker said she is expecting big things for herself heading into her first major tournament.

“I am very content with where I am and what I’ve done, but at the same time I want more,” Smith said. “I’m always trying to prove to myself more than anyone that I am the best in the world.

“I don’t think that is an end goal. I think that’s a constant, just like day-to-day life of how I go about things. I want to be the best in the world in how I carry myself.

“So this World Cup, I think it’s a great opportunity for the world to see who I am every day. It’s different than the NWSL because it is a global stage, more people are watching, more people are invested. So I’m excited for the World Cup in that sense, but I do feel like all I have to do to prove myself is be myself, and that’s what I plan on doing.”

Smith and the USWNT will have their final World Cup tune-up this Sunday when they face Wales in their send-off match at PayPal Park in San Jose, Calif.

Related

Sophia Smith looks ready to dominate the World Cup for the USWNT

Rapinoe, Morgan headline USWNT World Cup roster

The top young USWNT players and prospects in 2023