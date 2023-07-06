Penguins Still Searching for a Third-Line Center

The Pittsburgh Penguins began free agency by signing nearly a dozen players in the first 24 hours, including three players who figure to start the season among the team's bottom-six forwards.

One of those three signings, Lars Eller, is currently projected to be the Penguins third line center when training camp opens in late September. Eller was a key piece for the Penguins offseason, according to the team's President of Hockey Ops, Kyle Dubas.

Eller is signed for two seasons and will make just over $2.45 million per season, making it evident that the Penguins hope he will fill a third-line center role that has been somewhat of a revolving door since the departure of Nick Bonino after the 2017 season.

While Eller is an upgrade on the laundry list of players to fill that role last season, his minimal offensive upside may not be enough to cover any potential injuries to either of the Penguins' top two centers.

Unfortunately, the remaining options on the free agent market don't provide many other options. Pius Suter has the highest upside of the remaining centers and could be a potential late-summer signing if he remains unsigned.

Suter, like Eller, has solid defensive metrics and was a top penalty-killing forward for the Detroit Red Wings last season. Still only 27 years old, Suter would add some youth to the Penguins' bottom six while bringing along his consistent 14 to 15 goals per season.

Another potential option that is on the current roster is Mikael Granlund. Despite his poor performance at the end of the season, Granlund boasts the highest offensive upside of the current crop of bottom-six players. His tremendous passing ability and on-ice vision remain integral to his game.

However, Granlund must first make it to the season with trade rumors and a second buyout window still in the Penguins' future. With the Penguins stocking up the bottom six with defense-first forwards, it doesn't seem as if Granlund fits the mold of what Dubas and company are building.

Unless the Penguins can acquire a third-line center via trade, they'll enter another season with a by-committee approach to that spot in the lineup.

