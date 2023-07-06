The Eagles Announce Their 'Official Farewell' Tour

The Eagles are hitting the road for one last hurrah.

The beloved American rock band has announced their final tour earlier today, July 6, kicking off later this year, taking to Instagram with a heartfelt statement for their fans:

“The Eagles have had a miraculous 52-year odyssey, performing for people all over the globe; keeping the music alive in the face of tragic losses, upheavals and setbacks of many kinds. Credit and thanks go to our longtime management team, our dedicated road crew, and our exceptional backup musicians for providing skilled and steadfast support, throughout these many years. We know how fortunate we are, and we are truly grateful," they began, alongside a graphic showing their upcoming tour dates.

They continued, "Our long run has lasted far longer than any of us ever dreamed. But, everything has its time, and the time has come for us to close the circle. The official farewell tour is currently in the planning stages. We want to give all our fans a chance to see us on this final round. So, scheduling information will be released as dates are set."

>>> Sign up for Parade's Trending News newsletter and we'll keep you in the know on the viral pop culture moments and celebrity news everyone is talking about <<<

The band shared that they may return to the same cities in the future, depending on the demand, before thanking their fans for their commitment throughout the years. The band added, "At the end of the day, you are the reason we have been able to carry on for over five decades. This is our swan song, but the music goes on and on.”

Consisting of Don Henley , Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit , with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey , the group is currently scheduled to hit 13 locales throughout the fall with supporting act Steely Dan . Presale tickets and VIP packages with be available staring on Wednesday, July 12, with general onsale occurring at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, July 14.

So far, the following stops have been announced:

Sept. 07: New York, NY

Sept. 11: Boston, MA

Sept. 16: Newark, NJ

Sept. 20: Belmont Park, NY

Oct. 5: Denver, CO

Oct. 9: Indianapolis, IN

Oct. 13: Detroit, MI

Oct. 17: Cleveland, OH

Nov. 2: Atlanta, GA

Nov. 7: Charlotte, NC

Nov. 9: Raleigh, NC

Nov. 14: Lexington, KY

Nov. 17: St. Paul, MN

Next: Paris Hilton Adds 'New Baby' to Her Growing Family: 'Absolutely In Love'