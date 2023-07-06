Open in App
USA TODAY

ICYMI: A loving grandma, a pup rescue, life-affirming news, and a legendary teen skater

By Carissa Quiambao, USA TODAY,

8 days ago

This week, Humankind featured a loving grandma, a pup rescue, life-affirming news, airport therapy pets, and a girl skater making history.

In San Moreno, California, a grandmother named Julia Long surprised her grandson, Denver, in San Antonio, Texas, by "sending" him birthday balloons across the miles for his fourth birthday. Meanwhile, in Glendale, Arizona, police officers found a German shepherd trapped and exhausted, frantically paddling to stay afloat in a canal. Luckily, one of the officers had their wife's freshly baked pumpkin muffin, which they used to lure the pup to safety.

Another good news moment in Arizona occurred in Scottsdale, where a woman who has battled sarcoma three times recorded herself receiving PET scan test results. To her overwhelming relief, the results showed her cancer-free. She then went to tell her husband of seven years, and together they shared a profoundly moving moment of joy.

Moving northward to California, where the San Francisco International Airport has an unconventional and absolutely adorable way of relieving travel stress. The Wag Brigade is a group of therapy animals that brings smiles to everyone. Among the crew of kind creatures are Duke Ellington the cat, Indiana Jones the Golden Retriever, and even Alex the Flemish Giant rabbit.

Last but not least, at Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert in Salt Lake City, Utah, 13-year-old Arisa Trew made history as the first female skateboarder to land a 720 trick, made famous by the “godfather of skateboarding,” Tony Hawk. Afterward, the legendary boarder offered the teenager his personal congratulations as the crowd gave Arisa a round of applause. Watch a loving grandma, pup rescue, life-affirming news, and more below.

Humankind is your go-to spot for good news!

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: ICYMI: A loving grandma, a pup rescue, life-affirming news, and a legendary teen skater

