Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef divorcing after six years of marriage: 'We are united'

By Alexandra Del Rosario,

8 days ago

Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef's marriage is coming to an end.

The "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer and Syrian-born painter announced their divorce in a joint statement shared Thursday — in Spanish and English — on Martin's Instagram account . The couple said "we have considered transforming our relationship.

"And it is after careful consideration that we have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children," Martin, 51, and Yosef, 38, said. "Preserving and honoring what we have experienced as a couple all of these wonderful years."

The pair first met via Instagram in 2015 and began dating that same year, according to People , which broke the divorce news. Martin, an art collector, saw Yosef's work and connected with the artist.

In 2016, Martin announced he was engaged to Yosef in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“I was really nervous,” he said, “but I got on my knees and I got out the little — not a box, I just had [the rings] in a little velvet pouch — and instead of saying, 'Would you marry me,’ I said, ‘I got you something!’ Fact!”

Martin and Yosef said Thursday that their "greatest desire" is to maintain "a healthy family dynamic" as they continue to co-parent their two children. The pair, who said they will remain friends, welcomed daughter Lucia in 2018 and son Renn in 2019 . Martin previously welcomed 14-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino in August 2008 via surrogate.

"As always, we thank you for all the love and support we received throughout our marriage," they wrote. "We are united in nurturing this new chapter of our lives."

Martin announced his divorce from Yosef a month after he and fellow Latin popstars Pitbull and Enrique Iglesias announced their Trilogy Tour in June. The Grammy and Latin Grammy Award-winning solo artists will go to 19 cities throughout North America starting in the fall.

The tour kicks off in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 14. The trio will perform at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena on Nov. 30.

“This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end, so get ready, it’s going to be epic!” the Menudo alum , who previously toured with Iglesias in 2021, said.

Times staff writer Nardine Saad contributed to this report.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

