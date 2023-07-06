Open in App
What was different Wednesday for Dean Kremer vs. Yankees?

By Vinny Haynie,

8 days ago

Dean Kremer gave the Baltimore Orioles exactly what they needed Wednesday night by tossing 7 strong innings and striking out a career high 10 batters. Mike Bordick joined Vinny & Haynie to talk about what was different for the O's starter compared to his other recent outings.

