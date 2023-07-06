Scouting the Portal: Taj Davis, Francis Sherman, and More

Taj Davis - WR

2022 Team: Washington

2023 Team: California

6’2” and 193 lbs. Extremely quick off the line, allowing him to create separation immediately as he enters the stem of his routes. Has good change of direction and sharp cuts in his routes. Light on his feet, can be elusive with the ball in his hands as he makes defenders miss. Long strides, hard to catch once he gets going in open space.

Davis has been a consistent contributor for Washington in two seasons, starting ten times. Last season he had 21 catches for 277 yards as well as 3 TDs, but he is looking for a larger role at California. If he continues to work on his hands and physicality, he can become an even bigger threat as a receiver as he can win with speed in deep routes and then go up vertically to win contested catches. I expect Davis to be an immediate contributor and a go-to receiver at Cal next season.

Francis Sherman - TE

2022 Team: Louisville

2023 Team: Arkansas

Solid size at 6’3” and 235 lbs but is a little undersized entering the SEC. However, he was a great blocker for Louisville and consistently held his own against larger defensive lineman and edge rushers. He stays low in his power base and has great footwork in his blocks. This allows him to maintain his blocks and create leverage to win his matchups. Quick off the line and moves quickly in lateral movements as well so he can slide to new blocks as needed. Good hand strike and positioning of his hands inside the defender’s pads.

In his three years of playing with Louisville, Sherman mostly came off the bench and was used only in blocking. He likely will once again be a reserve at Arkansas, but his experience will enable him to be a leader in the TE room. He is a great player to plug into the lineup in blocking situations, but his speed could also be intriguing for Arkansas. Although he wasn’t used as a pass-catcher with the Cardinals, if Arkansas can help Sherman develop receiver skills, he could become a matchup issue for slower linebackers in coverage.

Dylan Brooks - Edge

2022 Team: Auburn

2023 Team: Kansas

Very good frame at 6’4” and 230 lbs. Has good get-off, quick feet at the snap. Plays low and in his legs, surfs well to contain the edge. Stays in power stance with low pad level which allows him to stay balanced and have good change of direction. Has a high motor to keep attacking during the play and looking to get involved. Moves quickly and can cover grass to chase down the ball. Tended to use a power rush more in his time at Auburn, but looks to have enough quickness to also be a threat as a speed rusher.

Brooks only played in nine games in his second year at Auburn after seeing no action his freshman year. He possesses a lot of great tools to work with given his athleticism and size. He needs to build up his physicality, especially his hand strike so he can knock back and separate from blockers. With some strong coaching at Kansas, Brooks has the potential to grow into a large role in the future.

Lyndell Hudson - OT

2022 Team: FIU

2023 Team: Florida

Good height and build at 6’6” and 300 lbs. Provides consistent great protection for the offense, rarely surrendering QB pressures. He moves well athletically, with the ability to slide laterally which enables him to secure the pocket. Constantly moves his feet through contact allowing him to secure and stay with his blocks as well as create displacement for the run game. Keeps his hands inside the defender’s pads and gets into his legs with good bend to create leverage.

Hudson brings four years of playing experience to Florida. He was a crucial member of the offensive line during his time at FIU, and he will be one of the most seasoned members of the Gators next year. Although his starting spot is not guaranteed given other OT transfers Florida has brought in, he is in the mix to compete for it. He has the size and experience to help him transition successfully to the SEC, and if he can become more aggressive and violent with his hands and hip rolling in blocks, he should make an immediate impact on the squad.