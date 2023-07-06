NBA Fans Are Saying Same Thing About Britney Spears Incident

Britney Spears is a household name in the world of celebrities.

But while it's likely her security team knows what it's like to deal with swarming, rabid fans, it seems one NBA team's head of security still needs a little practice perfecting the art of managing a crowd.

According to a report from TMZ this Thursday morning, Spears - after asking Spurs' No. 1 pick Victor Wembanyama for a photo - was allegedly "backhanded" by the team's head of security, causing her to fall to the ground.

The man who allegedly slapped Spears apologized for the incident, and she appeared to accept it.

With that said, though, TMZ reports that her security team did file a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department. Next steps are currently unclear.

Here's how the NBA world reacted to the wild, but random, news this Thursday.

"I'll take 'Sentences I didn't expect to read in my lifetime' for $500," Andy tweeted.

"This story is like a multiverse type of thing," Manny wrote.

"Didn’t have THIS one on my bingo card this morning," Rex said.

"if you gave me 1,000,000 tries i would’ve never been able to come up with this headline," another fan tweeted.