Emma Lovewell, author and Peloton instructor, joined Cheddar News to talk about her new book Live Learn Love Well: Lessons From a Life of Progress Not Perfection. She said she went on a journey to write this book because she wanted to offer thoughtful and solid advice for people that are seeking inspiration. "I think the more vulnerable I am and open with myself, it encourages other people to open and vulnerable with themselves and I want to create that type of connection -- especially virtually," she said.