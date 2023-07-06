Open in App
First Coast News

JSO officer threw unopened beer at woman's face, arrest report indicates

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Traffic stop in Douglas leads to arrest of two relatives after suspect allegedly hides Molly in her shirt
Douglas, GA1 day ago
Douglas woman indicted after allegedly biting a man's lip off following dispute over a to go order
Douglas, GA23 days ago
Experts Agree: Meth More Dangerous Now Than a Decade Ago
Oakland, CA7 days ago
More guns, drugs and cash seized by the SAPD in early July
Santa Ana, CA4 days ago
76 Year Old King County Man Loses Home After Scammer Steal Life Savings
Snoqualmie, WA18 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA19 hours ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
DA Files 28 Felony Charges After APD Arrest
Oakland, CA14 days ago
Man Throws Tray Of Food, Punches Employee At St. James Wendy's
Saint James, NY5 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV5 days ago
Plano man sentenced to life in prison after police found 47 up-skirt, undressing videos in his phone
Plano, TX15 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago
You Won't Believe the Reason this Florida Woman Shot and Killed Her Neighbor
Ocala, FL26 days ago
Florida Homeowner Returns From Vacation to Find a Squatter had Claimed Ownership of His House
Ocala, FL29 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy