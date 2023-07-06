Open in App
go955.com

Portage man accused in McDonald’s parking lot stabbing incident charged with assault

By Jerry Malec,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kalamazoo, MI newsLocal Kalamazoo, MI
One shot in Kalamazoo Thursday night, no suspects at this time
Kalamazoo, MI10 hours ago
Repair work on Michigan Avenue to resume Monday, July 17
Kalamazoo, MI23 hours ago
Class action lawsuit against Kalamazoo’s Graphic Packaging International plant continues despite efforts to dismiss it
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Driver in medical situation crashes onto airport property at Battle Creek Executive Airport
Battle Creek, MI1 day ago
AUDIO: Kalamazoo activists call on local governments to react to the impact of global warming
Kalamazoo, MI10 hours ago
Wildfire-Smoke-Climate Crisis rally and march in Kalamazoo this afternoon
Kalamazoo, MI1 day ago
UPDATE: Work on Ford’s BlueOval Battery Plant in Marshall is a “go” after judge hears arguments against construction
Marshall, MI2 days ago
AUDIO: Heated crowd makes their voice heard at Portage City Council meeting over plans for housing developments
Portage, MI2 days ago
Michigan Maritime Museum invites public to 21st Annual Fish Boil fundraiser
South Haven, MI22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy