Open in App
FOX 13 News

New law allows women to access birth control without a prescription

By Laura Polacheck,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P9U9l_0nI6uiYJ00

A new Utah law passed in the last legislative session will allow pharmacists to prescribe hormonal birth control to women without the need for a prescription.

This includes birth control pills, patches, and vaginal rings, making it easier for women to access birth control if they don't have a primary care or women’s health provider.

Because of this new law, Intermountain Health has begun a program that combines mailed prescription pharmacy services and telehealth to provide greater access to birth control.

A virtual visit with an Intermountain pharmacist costs $20 dollars, and once approved, the medication can be shipped directly to the patient.

“Our biggest goal is to improve healthcare access for patients at a lower cost and this new program does both,” said Carrie Dunford, chief pharmacy officer for Intermountain Health.

“This will make care more convenient for our patients and ensure women anywhere in the state have timely access.”

This service is available to women who are evaluated to have a low risk of complications.

Go here for more information on the program and to enroll.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Diamond Ranch Academy announces closure after license denied
Hurricane, UT5 hours ago
Senators demand answers on reported Chinese intel center in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
K9 found dead inside vehicle at Utah correctional facility
Salt Lake City, UT14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA2 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN1 day ago
Chief Justice Announces Suspension of Civil and Matrimonial Trials Due to Judicial Vacancies
Passaic, NJ2 days ago
Why are more Utah schools facing possible closures?
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY9 days ago
New Jersey Corrections Officer Indicted for Official Misconduct Following Altercation with Resident
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy