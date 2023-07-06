Open in App
920 ESPN

Perth Amboy, NJ police: ‘Taxi driver’ kidnapped, inappropriately touched woman

By Dino Flammia,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Middlesex County, NJ newsLocal Middlesex County, NJ
NJ man convicted of assaulting Capitol police officers during January 6 riots
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NJ man gets over decade in prison for Monmouth County robberies
Colts Neck, NJ1 day ago
NY man charged with leaving dog and cat in hot car in Atlantic City garage
Atlantic City, NJ3 hours ago
Cops catch Bergenfield, NJ fugitive wanted for attempted murder
Bergenfield, NJ2 days ago
Police shooting at Burger King parking lot in Bayonne, NJ
Bayonne, NJ1 day ago
Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty On Long Island
Massapequa Park, NY6 minutes ago
Two DWI checkpoints set up in Monmouth County, NJ this weekend
Shrewsbury, NJ1 day ago
Ocean County mom admits to role in NJ toddler son’s fentanyl death
Lacey Township, NJ1 day ago
A Standoff, $18,000 Seized, and Two Men Behind Bars: The Shocking Turn of Events in Bangor
Bangor, ME10 hours ago
Plainfield, NJ man found guilty in the 2020 murder of his girlfriend
Plainfield, NJ2 days ago
Call it Target ‘light’ — another one comes to an NJ town
Eatontown, NJ7 hours ago
Newark, NJ mayor and firefighters union at war after deadly ship fire
Newark, NJ2 days ago
OMG! Driver walks away from crazy crash in Monmouth County
Roosevelt, NJ2 days ago
‘Shocking’ graffiti discovered by residents at Warren, NJ park
Warren, NJ2 days ago
Target Opens Small Format Store in Eatontown, NJ
Eatontown, NJ1 day ago
This NJ town was named one of the best places to live in the U.S.
Haddonfield, NJ7 hours ago
Only in NJ: A unique museum you need to visit in South Jersey
Lambertville, NJ4 hours ago
This PA Ice Cream Shop Is Run By A Group Of Teens
Narberth, PA1 day ago
A new cancer center is set to open in Monmouth County, NJ in 2025
Tinton Falls, NJ2 days ago
NJ city making special change to allow bars to serve at 5 in the morning
Hoboken, NJ2 hours ago
Raccoon tests positive for rabies in Camden County, NJ town
Voorhees Township, NJ2 days ago
These 4 resorts in NJ make this year’s Top 10 list of favorite spots
Asbury Park, NJ1 hour ago
Popular burger spot opening its first location in Ocean County
Brick, NJ2 days ago
Post Malone Just Wore Wawa Swag in Sheetz Territory, And Now He’s One of Us!
Pittsburgh, PA14 hours ago
2 restaurants in New Jersey voted top wine restaurants in the world
Bedminster Township, NJ1 day ago
My first experience at this New Jersey shore classic
Beach Haven, NJ1 hour ago
Have You Seen This Tiki Bar In The Middle Of Center City Philadelphia?
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy