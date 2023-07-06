Open in App
July 4th Holiday’s Deadly Toll: 68 Killed in Crashes on California Highways

By Chris Jennewein,

8 days ago
California Highway Patrol officers on motorcycles. Courtesy CHP

A total of 68 people were killed in crashes throughout California during the July 4th maximum enforcement period, which began at 6:01 p.m. Friday and concluded at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol reported Thursday.

The number is a significant increase from the 44 fatalities reported during last year’s July 4th holiday period.

“The results of this MEP are concerning and reinforce the need for responsible behavior behind the wheel,” said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. “All of these deaths were preventable, and the loved ones they leave behind will be forever impacted.”

Nearly half of the vehicle occupants who died within CHP jurisdiction were not wearing a seat belt.

Officers made 1,224 arrests for driving under the influence and issued 9,700 citations for speeding, according to the CHP.

The CHP conducts six maximum enforcement periods each year. The next one is scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

