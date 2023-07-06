Drake Opens Tour Next To What Appears To Be A Hologram Of Himself

Drake is currently on tour with 21 Savage . The It’s All A Blur tour will take both of these artists all throughout North America. Overall, this is going to be a whole lot of fun, and fans cannot wait to see these artists in their city. Furthermore, last night was the first show of the tour. This took place in Chicago, and the United Center was completely packed. Subsequently, there is going to be a second show in Chicago tonight, before Drizzy and 21 head on over to Detroit and Boston.

Following the first night of the show, there have been many headlines and storylines making their way to social media. For instance, we now know the setlist for the show, as well as the merch , and even some of the projections that are being shown. Needless to say, there is a lot for fans to sink their teeth into. Although, perhaps the wildest part of the set was the way Drake intro’d the whole thing.

The Drake Hologram Appears

In the Twitter video up above, you can see how Drake was sitting next to a Hologram of his younger self. Moreover, he was performing “Look What You’ve Done” while sitting on a coach next to the Hologram. For now, however, it is actually unknown whether or not this was, in fact, a Hologram or just some other kind of projection. Either way, fans were pretty excited about it, and those who are about to witness it in future dates, are most certainly intrigued.

Hopefully, the tour continues to be a success. Overall, these tickets cost a whole lot of money. However, it does seem like Drake and 21 are putting on an incredible show. We will be at the show in Montreal on July 15th, and we can’t wait to experience It’s All A Blur in person. Let us know if you plan on attending the tour, down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the music world.

