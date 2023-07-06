Open in App
newsantaana.com

Robber who stole tennis shoes from teens arrested by the Irvine Police

By Editor,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
The Westminster Police Dept. is trying to identify a burglary suspect
Westminster, CA1 day ago
Suspect sentenced for stabbing another man in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
The teenager struck by a vehicle in Santa Ana on Monday has passed away
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
Two bike thieves were arrested in Irvine
Irvine, CA3 days ago
A Latina selected as the new Public Information Officer at the SAPD
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
More guns, drugs and cash seized by the SAPD in early July
Santa Ana, CA4 days ago
Free Hamlet performance set for July 22 at Birch Park in Santa Ana
Santa Ana, CA1 day ago
O.C. Government Job Fair set for July 31 at the Santa Ana WORK Center
Santa Ana, CA14 hours ago
Possible DUI driver ejected and killed in three car collision in Orange
Orange, CA5 days ago
The Santa Ana City Council is finally doing something about drug abusers in public areas
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
Where to get Free Fries This Thursday for National French Fry Day!
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Homeless man killed in accident
Garden Grove, CA18 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy