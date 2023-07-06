The Challenge’s Robin Hibbard released from jail after two months as troubled star struggles with drug addiction

THE CHALLENGE alum Robin Hibbard has been released from jail after serving two months amid the troubled star’s struggle with drug addiction.

Robin, 43, was arrested on April 2, 2023, and charged with violation of domestic violence injunction.

She was hit with a restraining order by her family in April 2022 after she was accused of abusing drugs on their property.

The U.S. Sun can exclusively reveal Robin was released from jail on June 8 per a court order.

On June 7, Robin pleaded no contest to the charges.

While pleading no contest does not admit guilt, it allows the court to treat the defendant as if they are guilty.

She received 67 days of credit served in jail and was released the following day.

It is unclear where Robin is today, as her address on jail records is listed as “at large.”

LATEST ARREST

In her police mugshot obtained by The U.S. Sun, Robin appeared completely unrecognizable and worse for wear.

The incident report read: “[Robin] was harassing the victim and standing/pacing on the driveway at [the family member’s] residence, displaying aggression.

“There is an active protection order against the defendant, which was served to the defendant on 4/14/2022. The protection order expires on 4/13/2027.

"The protection order requires the defendant to not be within 500 feet of the victim's residence and to not communicate with the victim in any way, thus the defendant is currently violating the order.”

The family member “observed her violating the protection order while watching her through the residence’s living room while on the phone with the police.”

RESTRAINING ORDER

As The U.S. Sun previously reported, Robin’s family member filed an injunction for protection from domestic violence against her on April 5, 2022.

The family member claimed Robin has been unemployed for five years and listed her address as “unknown.”

The family member claimed Robin jumped the gate to their backyard and “danced around on drugs.”

The family member claimed she “tried to break into the locked screen porch.”

She allegedly got in and slept there for three days and “continued her drug use.”

The protection order read: “[We] watched her inject something in her arm with a needle. She was told multiple times to leave and not use drugs on our property, but did not leave and threatened us repeatedly.

“Finally she became irate on 3/31/2022 and caused such a loud commotion on the carport and front yard screaming loudly and destroying scaping that the neighbors called the police.”

Robin “stormed off” when police arrived at the home.

Officers informed the family of how to file for a protection order and attempted to locate the former MTV star.

The narrative ended: “[Robin] has been using drugs and stealing money and other pawnable items from us for the last five or six years.

“She has broken windows, screens and destroyed landscaping. She threatened us with physical harm several times. She has struck and pushed me on several occasions when asked not to use illegal drugs and to leave our property.”

They also claimed Robin suffers from a mental illness and has not been taking her medication.

The family member is requesting Robin “be ordered to participate in treatment, intervention and/or counseling services.”

GETTING HELP

Robin was not present for the April 13 court hearing even though she was served with the court papers.

The court found that the family member “is a victim of domestic violence or has reasonable cause to believe he/she is in imminent danger of becoming a victim of domestic violence by [Robin.]”

She was ordered to stay 500 feet from their home and place of employment, as well as 100 feet from their car.

The former MTV star is also prohibited from committing violence.

Robin was ordered by the court to enroll in a mental health evaluation within 10 days of the order.

PAST DRUG ARREST

In a Florida Sheriff’s report obtained by The U.S. Sun, Robin was arrested on August 19, 2019, and charged with possession of heroin and possession of a controlled substance.

On July 6, 2019, police responded to a woman laying on top of a white artificial Christmas tree and grasping onto a blue backpack while sleeping in a Wawa parking lot.

When they woke her up, they noticed a “capped syringe popping out of the top of her sports bra.”

The police report read: "The defendant realized the syringe was sticking out and attempted to conceal it by pushing it down her bra between her cleavage. Upon doing so, the syringe popped out the bottom of her bra.

“Again, the defendant attempted to conceal the syringe by pushing it up into her sports bra. The syringe popped back out of the top of her sports bra. Officer Barrett then asked the Defendant to just hand him the syringe. The defendant then reached down into her bra, retrieved the syringe and handed it to Officer Barrett.”

Robin told officers she is “diabetic,” but couldn’t answer when asked what medicine she takes.

She was detained in handcuffs because of her “uncooperative behavior and her condition.”

The former reality star gave the officers permission to search her bag.

The report read: “Located within a medium-sized front pocket of the backpack was a clear glass container with a flower lid. Inside the container was a white powder substance, three peach-colored pills with an unidentifiable imprint on them.”

Because of the officer’s “defective” drug testing kits on site, they released her.

It was later determined in laboratory results that the substances were heroin and izolam, resulting in her arrest weeks later.

Her bond was set at $4,000 and she was bailed out on September 5, 2019.

According to court papers, she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Robin requested a public defender, as she cited her income as “zero."

She pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 30 days in county jail.

TRESPASSING

Robin was then arrested on October 17, 2019 for occupying a building in violation of an order to vacate and possession of drugs without a prescription.

In the Sheriff’s report, officers found Robin in the backyard of a building that had a “no trespassing” sign.

The report read: “A search of her property revealed 15 blue oval pills marked ‘213.’ Per drugs.com, the pills are a prescription drug known as sertraline hydrochloride 50 mg which she was in possession of without a prescription.”

According to Florida courts, the outcome of the case is “adjudication withheld,” meaning she was not convicted, but may receive a special sentence, such as probation.

CASINO CHAOS

Then on January 27, 2020, she was arrested for trespassing and resisting without violence at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino.

According to the Sheriff’s report, cops were called because Robin allegedly “caused a disturbance and refused to leave” after being told to by security.

When officers told her to leave via the front entrance of the casino, she “refused” and tried to go through an emergency exit.

The report read when officers attempted to arrest her, the “defendant resisted by pulling away from officers while placing handcuffs.”

She was ordered to have no contact with the Hard Rock casino. She was not prosecuted for the charges.

She was also arrested on August 2, 2022 for resisting an officer without violence and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer.

She pleaded no contest and was found guilty.

Robin was sentenced to 10 days in jail with credit for time served.

Robin starred on The Real World: San Diego in 2004 and has appeared on various seasons of The Challenge from 2004 to 2012.

