Could the Celtics be resetting their locker room leadership?

By Celtics Wire,

8 days ago
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

On this past July 5, the Boston Celtics agreed to a three-team sign-and-trade that sent restricted free agent forward Grant Williams to the Dallas Mavericks. In return, Boston will receive multiple second round draft picks.

In the first episode of his new YouTube show, Adam Taylor of CelticsBlog and USA Today shared his thought’s on the impact losing Grant Williams could have on the Celtics. Taylor goes on to note how team president Brad Stevens could be resetting the leadership group within the locker room, noting how former Boston president Danny Ainge did a similar cull during the year Williams was drafted.

“This feels very much like the Celtics a few years ago when they actually initially drafted Grant Williams, when it was the Marcus Morris season, where all of a sudden the Celtics felt like the luck and room chemistry wasn’t quite what they wanted it to be. And that year, they drafted for personality and chemistry, and in came Grant Williams,” Taylor said.

The Celtics have been busy since the offseason began, acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in a deal that saw Marcus Smart head to the Memphis Grizzlies and acquiring Oshae Brissett and Dalano Banton via free agency.

Brad Stevens was also active on draft night, making a string of trades to move back in the draft before selecting Jordan Walsh out of Arkansas. After losing two core contributors from the rotation this summer, it will be interesting to see how the Celtics maneuver throughout the remainder of the offseason.

To hear more of Adam Taylor’s thoughts on the Grant Williams trade, check out the embedded clip above.

