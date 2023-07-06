Open in App
I made a tiny home out of a double-decker bus for my family of EIGHT – it has two bathrooms and a balcony

By Georgia Luckhurst,

8 days ago
A DAD has converted a double decker bus into a luxury tiny house - spacious enough for his family of eight.

Dane Eyerly and stay-at-home mum Deena are taking their six kids on the road - in a bus with a balcony and two bathrooms.

The bus conversion includes a roof deck balcony - with safety railings for the kids Credit: Instagram/tinyhometours
Dane says they built the wood-panelled kitchen with a "farmhouse style" in mind Credit: Instagram/tinyhometours
The kids' dedicated bunk bed space Credit: Instagram

Business analyst Dane and his partner Deena decided to quit conventional living and purchase the 2009 Van Hool TD95 bus after a road trip in July 2020.

They spent £500,000 converting the double decker bus into a luxury mobile home - which is now kitted out with six sleeping bunk pods for the kids, an office, a state-of-the-art farmhouse-style kitchen, two bathrooms, and a separate shower.

And the remarkable conversion even boasts a sizeable roof deck balcony, which the family use for movie nights.

The adventurous couple decided they'd take their family on a two-year road trip - and now document their travels taking them all across the US on Instagram.

In a video shared on YouTube, Dane says: "My name is Dane Eyerly - my kids call me Big Papa.

"My six kids and my wife, we live here in our double decker tour bus that we've converted."

Welcoming the viewer in with a wave of his hand, Dane proceeds to show his "home office/cockpit", from which he operates the bus - before the camera pans to a kitchen with multiple fridge freezers, a two-burner stove and oven, and wood-panelled cabinetry.

Reflecting on his interior design choices, Dane says: "We wanted this whole farmhouse style."

As well as a cosy bunk bed set-up for the children, the bus includes a master bedroom for Dane and Deena, topped off with a king-size bed.

Encouraging others to try out bus life, Dane concludes: "Obviously a big part of this is also to inspire others to get out there, to take that leap.

"It'll be worth it - I never set foot in an RV before doing this and it's a totally new life to me, but the reward is well worth the risk."

If you're interested in other unlikely home conversions, take a look at this plane cabin creation.

Or these surprisingly big, portable German houses built to be towed around.

Dane shares bus life online and provides tips for your own motor home conversion Credit: Instagram
The converted bus lets the Eyerly clan take family life on the road Credit: Instagram/doubledeckerfam
