I made a tiny home out of a double-decker bus for my family of EIGHT – it has two bathrooms and a balcony

A DAD has converted a double decker bus into a luxury tiny house - spacious enough for his family of eight.

Dane Eyerly and stay-at-home mum Deena are taking their six kids on the road - in a bus with a balcony and two bathrooms.

The bus conversion includes a roof deck balcony - with safety railings for the kids Credit: Instagram/tinyhometours

Dane says they built the wood-panelled kitchen with a "farmhouse style" in mind Credit: Instagram/tinyhometours

The kids' dedicated bunk bed space Credit: Instagram

Business analyst Dane and his partner Deena decided to quit conventional living and purchase the 2009 Van Hool TD95 bus after a road trip in July 2020.

They spent £500,000 converting the double decker bus into a luxury mobile home - which is now kitted out with six sleeping bunk pods for the kids, an office, a state-of-the-art farmhouse-style kitchen, two bathrooms, and a separate shower.

And the remarkable conversion even boasts a sizeable roof deck balcony, which the family use for movie nights.

The adventurous couple decided they'd take their family on a two-year road trip - and now document their travels taking them all across the US on Instagram.

In a video shared on YouTube, Dane says: "My name is Dane Eyerly - my kids call me Big Papa.

"My six kids and my wife, we live here in our double decker tour bus that we've converted."

Welcoming the viewer in with a wave of his hand, Dane proceeds to show his "home office/cockpit", from which he operates the bus - before the camera pans to a kitchen with multiple fridge freezers, a two-burner stove and oven, and wood-panelled cabinetry.

Reflecting on his interior design choices, Dane says: "We wanted this whole farmhouse style."

As well as a cosy bunk bed set-up for the children, the bus includes a master bedroom for Dane and Deena, topped off with a king-size bed.

Encouraging others to try out bus life, Dane concludes: "Obviously a big part of this is also to inspire others to get out there, to take that leap.

"It'll be worth it - I never set foot in an RV before doing this and it's a totally new life to me, but the reward is well worth the risk."

Dane shares bus life online and provides tips for your own motor home conversion Credit: Instagram