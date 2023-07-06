3 spots to keep in mind on your Central Park visit

News 12 is exploring summertime fun for kids and families in Central Park.

Central Park stretches from 59th Street all the way to 110th Street - designed to transport you out of the Big Apple chaos. The park takes in nearly 42 million visitors per year.

The Dairy Visitors Center and Gift Shop is the perfect place to start the Central Park adventure. It's also the gateway to the children's district. The Victorian-style dairy was once a place kids in the park visited to drink fresh milk. Now, it's a spot for souvenirs, shade and stellar views, especially for the park's newest renovation- the famous Chess & Checkers House Visitor Center.

After some old-school board games, transition to some climbing and adventure in Hecksher Playground, the park's oldest and largest playground.

The Central Park Conservancy also offers guided tours for kids and families year-round.