‘The Nun 2’ Conjures Up First Trailer



The Nun 2 trailer is taking audiences back to the Conjuring Universe.

The film is a sequel to 2018’s The Nun , which became the highest grossing Conjuring movie of all time with $365.5 million globally. To film centered on a demonic nun played by Bonnie Aarons and set in 1952. Aarons first played the part in The Conjuring 2 .



The sequel once again stars Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, with Storm Reid joining as well. James Wan and Peter Safran are producing Wan’s Atomic Monster and Safran’s The Safran Company.

Michael Chaves directs the 1966-set tale, which picks up with Sister Irene’s friend Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) being possessed by the demon Valak. After a terrible event at French school Maurice works at, Sister Irene goes to the country to investigate, and she is aided along the way by Reid’s character.



The Conjuring Universe has released eight films to date, with Chaves helming the previous installment, 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It , which pushed the franchise to over $2 billion at the global box office.



The Nun 2 , the ninth film in the franchise, arrives in theaters Sept. 8 via New Line. The studio has more plans for the series, with The Conjuring: Last Rites revealed as the title for what is billed as the final installment of the main franchise that stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga (sister of Taissa Farmiga).

