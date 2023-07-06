Get KEF speakers at the lowest price ever with this early Prime Day deal

Brandt Ranj / Popular Science

KEF’s LSX II compact connected speakers are among the best pound-for-pound pairs available to bring high-resolution audio to your bookshelf or desktop. And, right now, you can save $400 on these active speakers thanks to an early Prime Day 2023 deal—a discount that offers them at the lowest price we’ve ever seen. At just under a grand (on sale), the LSX IIs are still an investment but one worth making if you care about great sound.

Thanks to the LSX II, limited space doesn’t have to mean restricted listening. A scaled-down version of the LS50 Wireless II —one of our top powered speakers —the LSX II’s biggest strength is versatility. You can connect the self-amplified speakers to a TV using its HDMI ARC or Optical port, a computer via USB-C, hundreds of analog devices using its AUX-in jack, or connect to it wirelessly over Bluetooth 4.2 or AirPlay 2—with support for Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Chromecast, Roon, UPnP, and more. A subwoofer output allows you to augment the bass after the fact, too. If you want one set of speakers that can provide vivid sound to match an OLED TV and stay connected to a laptop or turntable , the LSX IIs become cost-effective.

The DAC in the LSX II can process 24-bit digital audio files at resolutions up to 384kHz, playing them back at a resampling rate up to 24-bit/96kHz (with a wired connection between the speakers). Investing in KEF speakers all but guarantees excellent audio (so long as the source material is well-recorded and -mastered) thanks to the magnesium/aluminum Uni-Q driver array that delivers a wide sweet spot. It’s almost as simple as plug them in and hit play. If you’ve been saving up for class-leading sound, don’t skip this sale.

