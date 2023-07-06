This Oneida County program gives 400 teens summer jobs in the community

Oneida County kicked off its annual Summer Youth Employment Program on Wednesday at Mohawk Valley Community College.

The program, open to high school and college students, has been going on for over 50 years.

It is designed to help teens take their first steps toward their potential future careers.

“The Summer Youth Employment Program is a chance for local at-risk youth to seize a new opportunity and move toward a prosperous future,” Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. said in a statement. “Our program places these teenagers at hands-on sites to develop teamwork, communication and critical thinking skills, and prepares them to become productive employees with thriving careers.”

Picente worked as a counselor in the program years ago.

About the program

Most participants in the Summer Youth Employment Program work about 20 hours per week over four to six weeks. To be eligible, they must be between the ages of 14 and 18 and meet certain income criteria.

The program is partially funded by the state and routinely includes hundreds of participants.

This year, approximately 400 youth will be placed at work sites around the county to beautify parks and recreation centers, plant community gardens and help operate community programs serving children, officials said.

Work sites for the program include the Waterville School District, Adirondack Central School, 50 Forward Mohawk Valley, Johnson Park Center, Root Farm, Midtown Utica Community Center, People First, Resource Center for Independent Living and Mohawk Valley Community Action Agency.

A similar event took place Thursday at the MVCC Rome campus for about 50 youth who will be working at Rome-area work sites, which include the New York State School for the Deaf and Brookside Stables in Lee Center, officials said.

“The Summer Youth Employment Program fills a vital niche for youth who would not otherwise have the opportunity to work,” Oneida County Office of Workforce Development Director David Mathis said in a statment. “It provides them with meaningful work experience and also helps them earn money their families can use. It truly makes a difference in the lives of the teenagers who will be the backbone of our community and our workforce.”