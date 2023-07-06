Sutter Street Goes Medieval—and Wacky!

There’s wacky comedy, there’s very wacky comedy, and only past there do you begin to approach the comedy style of Monty Python, the British lads whose canon has made generations erupt in laughter since the 1960s.

Sutter Street Theatre (717 Sutter St. in Folsom) taps into that funny-bone-tickling troupe by staging “Spamalot.” The show runs at 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturday and at 4: 30 p.m. Sundays starting July 8, through Aug. 13.

Here’s how Sutter Street promotes the show:

“Lovingly ripped off from the classic film comedy ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail,’ ‘Monty Python’s Spamalot’ retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful showgirls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful showgirls?

“The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs. With such classic songs as ‘He Is Not Dead Yet,’ ‘The Song That Goes Like This,’ ‘Always Look on the Bright Side of Life’ and the ever popular ‘Fisch Schlapping Song,’ the outrageous, uproarious and gloriously entertaining story of King Arthur and the Lady of the Lake will delight you as they search for the Holy Grail and ‘always look on the bright side of life.’ ”

Connie Mockenhaupt directs and also serves as choreographer. Cast members include Summer Allen, Mark Androvich, Silas Castro, Heather Clark, Brandon Hewey, Haley McDaniel and Jillie Lynn Penner.

Tickets are $17 to $26 and may be purchased online . Alternately, you can make reservations at sutterstreettheatre.com or by calling (916) 353-1001.

