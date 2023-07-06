Where Does Ohio State Stand On Top Defensive Recruiting Targets?

The Ohio State Buckeyes were loading up on offensive artillery in the 2024 recruiting class with five-star quarterback Air Noland and five-star wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Mylan Graham, as well as four-star running back James Peoples.

However, recently they have stockpiled some defensive talent.

Though Ohio State missed on four-star edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot Monday, it stole a commitment from five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott Sunday.

Here are five defenders that the Buckeyes are in the running for that you need to keep an eye on throughout their recruitment processes.

SAF KJ Bolden

Ohio State has one commitment from safety Jaylen McClain , and it certainly wouldn't shy away at the prospect of bringing in another — especially if it's the No. 6 player in the 2024 cycle.

The trend has been that safety KJ Bolden will commit to the in-state Georgia Bulldogs, but Ohio State has entered the mix with a head of steam. 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong said there's people that "spent time" with Bolden "that think he'll ultimately end up at Ohio State."

"The official visit to Ohio State the weekend of June 16 was a major needle-mover in that recruitment, and he's very familiar with Ohio State," Wiltfong said on "The College Football Recruiting Show" Monday. "He visited twice during the fall for their win over Notre Dame and then returned later in the year and has a great relationship with Perry Eliano over there, coach Day, on his official visit spent time with Chase Young. He said he got some advice from Chase Young that'll apply to his everyday life."

Wiltfong has Bolden crystal-balled to Georgia, but he thinks, in addition to Ohio State, that Alabama is in the mix as well.

"He's said in the past 'Bama's legendary. You're always going to get the best coaching. Who wouldn't want to play under coach Nick Saban?'" Wiltfong said.

EDGE Dylan Stewart

The Buckeyes recently picked up a pair of crystal balls to land five-star edge rusher Dylan Stewart.

Ohio State has had success recruiting the Washington D.C. area, most notably with edge rusher Chase Young, who met and talked with Stewart on his official visit to Columbus June 16. Wiltfong said his sources think that the Buckeyes are "in phenomenal position" to land a commitment from Stewart.

"Him and his mom both like Larry Johnson," Wiltfong said. "They like the track record of the program. Spent some time talking to Chase Young on his visit. But the question he had with Ohio State was: how are they going to use me? On his official visit, they were able to explain he was going to be a stand-up outside guy. Someone that could be a difference-maker coming off the edge in that fashion, and so I think he really likes what Ohio State's doing schematically."

Stewart is the No. 9 player in the country and the second-best edge rusher in the class of 2024.

Wiltfong thinks South Carolina is a threat to swiping Stewart from Ohio State. He visited Columbia, SC. June 23 — the last of his official visits this summer.

"He's expected back at South Carolina at the end of July for their big recruiting event, so still a lot of time here in the Dylan Stewart sweepstakes," Wiltfong said. "Perhaps Miami's not going to go away there, Alabama and Maryland rounding out the top five. But, my crystal ball is on Ohio State, so is Brian Dohn's, but we are definitely not ruling out South Carolina as his process continues."

DL Eddrick Houston

Ohio State could've had a pass-rush duo of Lightfoot and five-star defensive lineman Eddrick Houston.

Now, the Buckeyes are in line to have the Nos. 3 and 4 defensive linemen in Scott and Houston, respectively, in their 2024 class. Wiltfong placed a crystal ball on Ohio State and he said he's "very confident" in the projection.

"Ohio State is the one to beat for Eddrick Houston," Wiltfong said. "He's got an announcement in August. We like Ohio State there to land him, as they put together what is maybe going to be the best defensive line class in the country. Winning out for Justin Scott, great spot for Dylan Stewart, get Eddrick Houston."

In 2022, Houston recorded 64 tackles and 11 for loss, while racking up 10 sacks.

The Buford, GA. native and teammate of Bolden was a part of Ohio State's massive official visit weekend June 16.

After missing out on Lightfoot and the uncertainty of Stewart, defensive line coach Larry Johnson needs to land a commitment from Houston.

CB Aaron Scott

Ohio State already beat out Michigan on No. 4 cornerback Bryce West , but now the Buckeyes and Wolverines will go head-to-head in the sweepstakes for four-star Aaron Scott.

247Sports' Allen Trieu said on "The College Football Recruiting Show" that he would include Oregon in the mix, but that Scott's "still going back and forth" between Ohio State and Michigan.

"I think it's neck and neck between the two schools," Trieu said. "Crystal ball favoring Ohio State right now, but we thought Michigan's been dangerous in this race the whole time. We still continue to think that, and I think this one could go back and forth and continue to be a deliberation process for him right up until that July 30 commitment date."

The Springfield, OH. native took an official visit to Ann Arbor, MI. June 16 and Columbus June 23, recording 21 tackles, three for loss, recovering a fumble, intercepting five passes and taking to the house.

CB Miles Lockhart

Ohio State has six crystal balls — including one from Wiltfong and another from Blair Angulo — to land four-star cornerback Miles Lockhart.

He's announcing his commitment Thursday and the Buckeyes should be the beneficiary of the No. 33 cornerback and the No. 8 player in The Grand Canyon State, according to 247Sports Composite.

Lockhart will likely become the second commit in what could be a three-cornerback class for the Buckeyes — something they haven't done since picking up Jeff Okudah, Shaun Wade, Kendall Sheffield, Marcus Williamson and Amir Riep in the 2017 cycle.

