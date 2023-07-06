Open in App
News 12

Hastings gives fond farewell to longtime village judge

By News 12 Staff,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e1SLP_0nI6VBeX00

Hundreds of mourners turned out to St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church to pay their respects to a longtime pillar of the community.

Joseph DiSalvo, 71, died Saturday after an illness.

He had retired last week after serving the village for 35 years as a village judge and acting village judge.

"A man with an impeccable reputation who did so much good in the world as far as public service as well as in his private practice of law and as a judge. Truly a very special person that will be sorely missed by all of us," says friend Lawrence Ecker.

Village offices were closed this morning so employees could attend the funeral.

DiSalvo is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
‘The very best amongst us.’ Thousands gather for funeral of fallen firefighter Augusto Acabou
Newark, NJ22 hours ago
Newark police seek help identifying suspects who forced woman to withdraw $9K from bank
Newark, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy