Hastings gives fond farewell to longtime village judge

Hundreds of mourners turned out to St. Matthew's Roman Catholic Church to pay their respects to a longtime pillar of the community.

Joseph DiSalvo, 71, died Saturday after an illness.

He had retired last week after serving the village for 35 years as a village judge and acting village judge.

"A man with an impeccable reputation who did so much good in the world as far as public service as well as in his private practice of law and as a judge. Truly a very special person that will be sorely missed by all of us," says friend Lawrence Ecker.

Village offices were closed this morning so employees could attend the funeral.

DiSalvo is survived by his wife, four children and eight grandchildren.