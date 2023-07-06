Michael Strahan Shares Snaps From Star-Studded Weekend Celebrations

Good Morning America 's Michael Strahan joined a boatload of other famous faces this Fourth of July for a fun party, and he shared a peek at the celebrations on social media.

Strahan posted a bunch of photos from Michael Rubin 's annual white party on Instagram, captioning it, "Safe to say @michaelrubin knows how to throw a party! Thank you for the invite."

In the snaps, Strahan chats with Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko , Tom Brady , TikTok star Charli D'Amelio and her family, Dallas Cowboys' linebacker Micah Parsons , and more.

Party host Rubin commented on the update, writing, "Loved having you guys!!!" to which Strahan replied, "Always the party of the year with no close second #facts🙌🏾 ."

Brady simply wrote, "‼️‼️‼️" in response to the photos, while Parsons commented, "Goat!!"

>>> Sign up for Parade's Trending News newsletter and we'll keep you in the know on the viral pop culture moments and celebrity news everyone is talking about <<<

Along with Strahan, Hart, and the others featured in the photos he shared, many more major stars were in attendance.

Ben Affleck brought along his eldest daughter, Violet , to the festivities with Jennifer Lopez , while more of Rubin's photos from the party reveal guests like Beyoncé and Jay-Z , Kim Kardashian , Tiffany Haddish , Justin Bieber , Emily Ratajkowski , and more.

It's nice to see a bit more of Strahan's adventures outside of work, as the TV star and former professional NFL player usually doesn't share too much of his personal life.

Recently, there has been a bit of an exception, as his twin daughters, Sophia and Isabella , just graduated high school and announced where they will be going to college in the fall.

Strahan shared photos from the two's graduations, revealing that Sophia is set to start at Duke later this year, while Isabella is headed to USC.

Strahan shares Sophia and Isabella with his ex-wife, Jean Muggli , whom he was married to from 1999 to 2006. He also has a daughter named Tanita and a son named Michael Jr. with his first wife, Wanda Hutchins .

Next: Michael Strahan's a Private Guy When It Comes to Love—but Here's a Peek Inside the GMA Anchor's Relationship History