Watch: 'Red, White & Royal Blue' trailer brings Casey McQuiston novel to life

July 6 (UPI) -- Amazon is teasing the new film Red, White, & Royal Blue .

Uma Thurman plays Ellen Claremont in "Red, White, & Royal Blue." File Photo by Rocco Spaziani/ UPI

Prime Video shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Thursday featuring Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine.

Red, White, & Royal Blue is based on the Casey McQuiston novel of the same name.

The film follows the rivalry-turned-romance between Alex Claremont-Diaz (Perez), the son of the president of the United States ( Uma Thurman ), and British royal Prince Henry (Galitzine).

"Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn't really been an issue, until a disastrous -- and very public -- altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time. Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged 'truce.' But as Alex and Henry's icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected," an official synopsis reads.

The cast also includes Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber.

Red, White, & Royal Blue is written by Matthew López and Ted Malawer and directed by López. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter serve as producers.

The film premieres Aug. 11 on Prime Video.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com