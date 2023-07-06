Meta Launches New App Called Threads

On July 5th, Meta officially launched Threads, a new app comparable to Twitter.

Zuckerburg stated on Threads that 30 million have signed up for Threads as of this morning. Announcing the new app on Facebook, Zuckerberg shared, “Let’s do this. Welcome to Threads.”

Based on information Meta released, here are a few things you need to know about the app.

Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations.

You log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

They are working soon to make Threads compatible with the open, interoperable social networks that we believe can shape the future of the internet.

Here’s How to Create Your Own Account.

Use your Instagram account to log in. Your Instagram username and verification will carry over, with the option to customize your profile specifically for Threads. There is also a link in your Instagram account to open Threads.

You can choose to follow the same accounts you do on Instagram, and find more people who care about the same things you do.

Your feed on Threads includes threads posted by people you follow, and recommended content from new creators you haven’t discovered yet. Posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

Right now, this is what we know about the app. According to Meta, there are new features that will be rolling out in the future.

