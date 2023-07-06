Newborn found abandoned in Plano is doing well, police say

A newborn found abandoned in Plano is doing well Thursday, according to Plano police.

The baby, believed to be just hours old, was found yesterday at a business near Central Expressway and Plano Parkway wrapped in a towel.

Police took the child to a Dallas hospital where the baby is reported in good condition. Police are investigating and have identified the parents, but it's unclear at this point if they will face charges.

Police are reminding people about the state's Safe Haven Law, also known as the 'Baby Moses Law.' It allows parents to leave their unharmed newborn at any hospital, fire station or emergency medical facility.

The baby must be handed over to an employee to ensure the child's safety. Parents who are struggling to care for babies can surrender them voluntarily and not face charges.

