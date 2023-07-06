Is this the best pasta dish in town? Maybe

Hello! Mackensy Lunsford here. I hope you had a fantastic 4th and that your week has moved at a quick enough pace. Mid-week holidays are weird.

I recently had a chance to taste the food at iggy's, a newly opened Wedgewood-Houston restaurant by brothers Matt and Ryan Poli, formerly of The Catbird Seat.

Iggy's has terrific cocktails and small plates, but the restaurant really shines in the handmade pasta dishes. My favorite would have to be the crab tortellini, perfect little bites in uni butter sauce with a little extra umami punch from seaweed. Unreal.

Another standout is the Korean-style garlic bread with cream cheese. It's hard to describe. You just have to try it. Read more about iggy's here .

Speaking of The Catbird Seat, it's apparently a favorite of the AI-driven Chat GPT. What? Yeah, that's right. I tasked an AI bot with picking out the top restaurants in Nashville. I also forced it to pretend to be a small child eating hot chicken.

Why would I do that? For fun. You can read the results of my "work" here . I hope you enjoy it.

Also, my colleague Brad Schmitt and I are on the hunt for the best food trucks in town. Brad and I like to fight over things, like who serves the best food at Assembly Food Hall .

I'd love to hear about your food truck faves. You can reach me at mlunsford@tennessean.com . I truly love hearing your feedback and tips and also your gentle ribbing.

That's it from me for now, but take a spin through some of the stories you may have missed this week at the links below. I'll see you nest time.

Thanks for reading! -ML

