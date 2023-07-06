Open in App
NewsRadio WFLA

PAC Supporting Miami Mayor Utilizes AI Chatbot for Presidential Campaign

By Rob Garguilo,

8 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Miami, FL - A super PAC supporting Miami Mayor Francis Suarez's bid for the Republican presidential nomination has introduced an artificial intelligence chatbot designed to answer questions about him.

Unveiled on Wednesday by SOS America PAC, the chatbot listens to user questions and provides video responses featuring an AI-powered avatar resembling Suarez.

"Hi, I'm AI Francis Suarez," the chatbot introduces itself. "You've probably heard that my namesake, conservative Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, is running for president. I'm here to answer any questions you may have about Mayor Suarez's proven agenda for economic prosperity, cutting spending, and supporting our police. So, how can I assist you?"

The chatbot operates using VideoAsk, a product that allows clients to create "video funnels" that guide users through different pathways based on their questions, allowing them to "choose their own adventure."

Rather than offering real-time responses, the chatbot directs users to videos on specific topics within Suarez's platform.

For instance, when asked about Suarez's immigration plan, the chatbot plays a 55-second video discussing the "Mayor Suarez's Miami Model," encompassing economic prosperity, unemployment rates, job creation, homicide rates, and homelessness.

However, when questioned about Suarez's support for Trump as the GOP nominee, the chatbot switches to an AI-generated caricature called "AI Ron DeSantis."

The caricature, resembling Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, expresses Suarez's focus on "saving America's economy" and supporting law enforcement, while DeSantis claims that the "single greatest threat to American families today" is "Mickey Mouse, yes Mickey Mouse - run for your lives!"

Some inquiries leave the chatbot stumped, leading to a message stating, "Sorry, I did not understand..."

The chatbot joins other instances of 2024 candidates employing generative AI tools in innovative ways during their campaigns.

Last month, the campaign for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis released a social media video that utilized AI-generated images showing former President Donald Trump embracing Dr. Anthony Fauci, an infectious disease expert.

In April, the Republican National Committee launched a campaign advertisement envisioning a future under President Joe Biden, created entirely using AI-generated images.

