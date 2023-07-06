Open in App
Denver7 News KMGH

Animal abuse case underway after dead dog found off road in Boulder County

By Stephanie Butzer,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZcRgI_0nI6SW7b00

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A deceased dog was found along a private road in Boulder County and authorities have opened an animal abuse case.

Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office responded on June 23 to a report of a person who had found the body of a dog on the side of a private road off Coal Creek Canyon Drive in unincorporated Boulder County.

The sheriff's office said the case is being investigated as animal abuse because they suspect cruelty to the animal, which had multiple injuries.

The dog was a young male German Shepherd. He was neutered.

Denver 7+ Colorado News Latest Headlines | July 6, 8am

The sheriff's office said they believe the dog was left between June 13 and 15.

A game camera on the property captured video of a suspicious vehicle — a rented Home Depot van with damage on the passenger side near the rear tire.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control unit is investigating this case. Anybody with information is asked to contact rstreit@bouldercounty.gov .

No other details were available.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N3F3R_0nI6SW7b00
