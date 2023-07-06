Open in App
WAPT

Man wanted for murder in Jackson on the run in Leake County

By PyNecious Cowart,

8 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jackson, MS newsLocal Jackson, MS
Jackson police investigating two overnight business burglaries
Jackson, MS7 hours ago
Jackson man arrested after shooting at Quarter Inn Apartments
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Family calls for justice in death of Mario Clark
Jackson, MS19 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
One struck in face, neck area during axe attack near church in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Suspect wanted for attacking man with ax in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Man charged in Meridian murder
Meridian, MS1 day ago
JPD: Man shot, killed by 17-year-old in Jackson after dispute
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Hinds County coroner identifies 33-year-old man shot and killed in Jackson
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Confrontation between hotel employee and customer leads to armed confrontation and arrest – Home – WCBI TV
Starkville, MS1 day ago
Warren County deputies arrest man for fatal DUI crash
Jackson, MS1 day ago
Federal judge dismisses lawsuit against Capitol Police filed by woman hit by stray bullet
Jackson, MS6 hours ago
Man wounded in South Jackson ax attack
Jackson, MS2 days ago
City of Meridian Arrest Report July 13, 2023
Meridian, MS1 day ago
Shooting into a Dwelling and Multiple Assaults in Leake and Attala
Carthage, MS2 days ago
Jackson police announce recent arrests
Jackson, MS3 days ago
Body found in Meridian
Meridian, MS3 days ago
Winston County flooding causes damage to homes, businesses
Louisville, MS1 day ago
4 people, all from Texas, arrested in Ridgeland; ‘burglary tools’ found in vehicle
Ridgeland, MS3 days ago
MHP troopers respond to multi-vehicle crash on Highway 82
Starkville, MS1 day ago
‘I am in shock’: Fireworks erupt during hearing on JXN Water Wednesday morning
Jackson, MS2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy